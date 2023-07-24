Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

1 dead following two-vehicle collision near Erin, Ont.

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted July 24, 2023 9:13 am
opp View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. OPP
OPP continue to investigate after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday reportedly claimed the life of one individual from Wellington County.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m., police said officers responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and a hatchback on Wellington Road 22, near Trafalgar Road.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 31-year-old from Erin and they were taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Trending Now

OPP said the individual behind the wheel of the hatchback was hurt, however, their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

For the next several hours, police said Wellington Road 22 will be closed between Sixth Line and Wellington Road 24.

