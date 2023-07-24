1 dead following two-vehicle collision near Erin, Ont.

OPP continue to investigate after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday reportedly claimed the life of one individual from Wellington County.
Shortly after 6:15 p.m., police said officers responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and a hatchback on Wellington Road 22, near Trafalgar Road.
The driver of the pickup truck was a 31-year-old from Erin and they were taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
OPP said the individual behind the wheel of the hatchback was hurt, however, their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
For the next several hours, police said Wellington Road 22 will be closed between Sixth Line and Wellington Road 24.
