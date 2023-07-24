Menu

Fire

No injuries reported after house fire in Brampton, officials say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 7:19 am
Brampton Fire and Emergency Services / Twitter
Crews are battling a second-alarm fire at a home in Brampton, Ont., officials say.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said crews were called to the Chinguacousy Road and Valleyway Drive area at around 6 a.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials asked the public to “please avoid the area.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

The incident marks the second fire reported in the area in less than a week.

On Wednesday crews received a report of a house fire at a home on Valleyway Drive. No injuries were reported in that incident either.

-more to come…

BramptonBrampton FireHouse FiresBrampton house firefire bramptonbrampton fire and emergency servicesHouse fire Brampton
