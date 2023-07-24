No injuries reported after house fire in Brampton, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Crews are battling a second-alarm fire at a home in Brampton, Ont., officials say.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services said crews were called to the Chinguacousy Road and Valleyway Drive area at around 6 a.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials asked the public to “please avoid the area.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

The incident marks the second fire reported in the area in less than a week.

On Wednesday crews received a report of a house fire at a home on Valleyway Drive. No injuries were reported in that incident either.

