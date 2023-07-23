Menu

Entertainment

Yahoo! Calgary Stampede Showband 7-time world champs

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 6:49 pm
The Calgary Stampede Showband at WAMSB 2023 World Championship Finals in West Virginia . View image in full screen
The Calgary Stampede Showband at WAMSB 2023 World Championship Finals in West Virginia .
Fresh from a busy week at the Calgary Stampede, the Calgary Stampede Showband has placed first at the 2023World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) World Championship Finals.

The win gives the Calgary Stampede Showband the distinction of being seven-time World Champions after winning the World Field Show Championship event.

The Showband was competing in the World Championships in Buckhannon, WV, which included a full roster of marching and concert competitions plus a week-long community festival.

The Calgary Stampede Showband was created in 1971 to serve as the musical ambassadors for the Calgary Stampede.

The group features over 140 performers between the ages of 16 and 21, and performs year-round making over 200 appearances annually.

The Calgary Stampede Showband participated for the fourth time in the prestigious Rose Parade in Pasadena, CA on January 1, 2019.
The World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to helping bands from around the world interact.

Bands have the opportunity to compete in WAMSB-sanctioned regional events and the prestigious annual WAMSB World Championships.

The Calgary Stetson Show Band won 3rd place and the Calgary Round Up band was the only junior high band to move to the finals and came in 7th place.

MusicCalgary StampedeWorld ChampionshipBandsCalgary Stampede ShowbandShowbandWorld Association of Marching Show Bands
