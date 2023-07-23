Menu

‘Nickle-sized hail’: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 2:46 pm
"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the warning said. View image in full screen
"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the warning said. Supplied
A warning has been issued for Toronto as meteorologists track a large storm heading for the city.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto after 2 p.m. on Sunday, warning of very strong winds, nickel-sized hail and potentially heavy rain.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the warning said.

A similar warning was issued for Brantford.

Residents were reminded to take shelter when threatening weather approaches and monitor local forecasts.

