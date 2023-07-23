‘Nickle-sized hail’: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto

See more sharing options

A warning has been issued for Toronto as meteorologists track a large storm heading for the city.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto after 2 p.m. on Sunday, warning of very strong winds, nickel-sized hail and potentially heavy rain.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the warning said.

A similar warning was issued for Brantford.

Residents were reminded to take shelter when threatening weather approaches and monitor local forecasts.