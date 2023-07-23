Drone activity in Penticton Fire Zone hampering wildfire response, authorities say

Send this page to someone via email

A drone was spotted in the Penticton Fire Zone on Friday while crews were responding to an incident.

BC Wildfire Service confirmed in a tweet Saturday that a drone was used in dangerous proximity to a crew and helicopter responding to an incident in the Penticton Fire Zone.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service explicitly prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire.

“The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal,” said BCWS.

Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts can face penalties of up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

The presence of drones near an active wildfire slows down response, says the wildfire service. It completely shuts down aerial firefighting efforts due to safety concerns it poses a significant safety risk to personnel, especially when low-lying firefighting aircraft are present.

Story continues below advertisement

“If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft, the consequences could be deadly. Out of respect for the lives and safety of those responding to wildfires and in the interest of public safety, British Columbians are asked to keep their drones well away from wildfires,” said BCWS.