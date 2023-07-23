Menu

Crime

Woman in critical condition after suspicious Oshawa, Ont. house fire: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 1:48 pm
Durham Regional Police said the fire had been deemed suspicious by the Ontario Fire Marshall. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police said the fire had been deemed suspicious by the Ontario Fire Marshall. Aaron Streck/ Global News
A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Oshawa, Ont., that officials believe is suspicious.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, a fire broke out at 250 McNaughton Ave, police said. Two people were in the house at the time and were able to get out.

A woman inside the home suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital. She was in life-threatening condition, police said. Her condition has now been upgraded to critical.

Police said the woman is 67 years old.

Durham Regional Police said the fire had been deemed suspicious by the Ontario fire marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers.

