Toronto police officer suffers minor injuries in hit-and-run

Police in Toronto are searching for two male suspects after a police officer was struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

In a tweet, Toronto police said an officer had been struck by a vehicle near James Avenue and King Street just before 2:30 p.m. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene.

Police said King Street was closed from Close Street to Springhurst Avenue after the collision and that the officer suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics told Global News they took a female officer to hospital.

In an update, police said the vehicle had been recovered but two males, aged 17 to 20, were still outstanding. They reportedly had thin builds and were wearing all black.