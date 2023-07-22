Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Rocky View County near Cochrane on Saturday.
According to the alert, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain. Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and into the evening and some may become severe.
Trending Now
Residents are asked to monitor alerts and forecasts for more information.
More on Canada
- 4 people missing, dozens displaced from devastating flooding across N.S.
- ‘He was a real-life hero… the love of my life’: Wife of Alberta helicopter pilot
- ‘Increasing demand’ for secondary units as homebuyers grapple with rate hikes
- Canadian intelligence raised alarm of Chinese meddling 37 years ago: report
Comments