Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alta.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Rocky View County near Cochrane on Saturday.

According to the alert, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain. Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and into the evening and some may become severe.

Residents are asked to monitor alerts and forecasts for more information.