Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane, Alta.

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 22, 2023 2:32 pm
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary and surrounding areas of Rocky View County, including Cochrane on Tuesday, July 17, 2023. View image in full screen
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary and surrounding areas of Rocky View County, including Cochrane on Tuesday, July 17, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Rocky View County near Cochrane on Saturday.

According to the alert, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain. Thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and into the evening and some may become severe.

Trending Now

Residents are asked to monitor alerts and forecasts for more information.

More on Calgary
More on Canada
Environment CanadaWeatherCochraneEnvironment and Climate Change CanadaRocky View CountyThunderstorm Watchthunderstorm watch rocky view county
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices