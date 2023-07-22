Man arrested after sexual assault at Toronto medical centre

Police in Toronto have announced an arrest after a sexual assault was reported at a medical facility.
On Thursday at around 12:15 p.m., Toronto police said a sexual assault was reported at an address at Finch Avenue West and Norfinch Drive.
Police said that two people were at Norfinch Medical Centre. The victim was there for medical treatment, while the suspect was working at the facility, officers told Global News.
Police allege the staff member, a 47-year-old man, sexually assaulted the female victim waiting at the facility.
He was charged with one count of sexual assault, police said.
