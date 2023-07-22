Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after sexual assault at Toronto medical centre

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 22, 2023 2:04 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto have announced an arrest after a sexual assault was reported at a medical facility.

On Thursday at around 12:15 p.m., Toronto police said a sexual assault was reported at an address at Finch Avenue West and Norfinch Drive.

Police said that two people were at Norfinch Medical Centre. The victim was there for medical treatment, while the suspect was working at the facility, officers told Global News.

Trending Now

Police allege the staff member, a 47-year-old man, sexually assaulted the female victim waiting at the facility.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault, police said.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultToronto crimeTPSToronto Sexual AssaultFinch AvenueNorfinch Drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices