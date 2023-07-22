Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Woman, 71, dies after crash in Pickering, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 22, 2023 10:21 am
Durham Police say the woman was driving southbound on Sideline 28 when her car left the road.
Durham Police say the woman was driving southbound on Sideline 28 when her car left the road. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
A 71-year-old woman died following a car crash in Pickering, Ont., Friday morning, police say.

Durham Regional Police said the crash took place near Uxbridge Townline and Sideline 28 after 10 a.m. Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision.

A woman was reportedly driving southbound on Sideline 28 when her car left the road. She was taken to hospital where she died, police said.

Roads in the area were closed on Friday while an investigation took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police.

