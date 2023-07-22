Menu

Crime

Homeowner assaulted, cellphone stolen in Woolwich Township

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 22, 2023 9:41 am
Waterloo Regional Police are asking people who may have information about the Woolwich robbery to reach out. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are asking people who may have information about the Woolwich robbery to reach out. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two suspects following a robbery Wednesday night that occurred at a home in Woolwich Township.

Investigators say a man was looking to sell his cellphone through a buy-and-sell website. He arranged a meeting with potential buyers at his residence near Dolman Street and Tilbury Street around 10:45 p.m.

Investigators say the homeowner was assaulted by two unknown males during the transaction. The suspects took the cellphone and fled.

They were last seen heading towards a dead-end construction area, possibly leaving in a black sedan.

Both suspects are described as  5′ 8″ to 5′ 9″ tall with thin builds. Both were wearing hoodies and surgical masks during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

