Out-of-control wildfire breaks out north of Naramata

Fire crews on the scene of a new wildfire burning about 15 kilometres north of Naramata, B.C.

The Gilser Brook fire broke out Friday afternoon and is northwest of the city of Penticton and is on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

Videos submitted by a viewer show the flames moving quickly up the hillside.

The BC Wildfire Service’s Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed the fire broke out just after 3 p.m., but crews have jumped on it quickly.

One helicopter, two air tankers and a number of crews are already there trying to get the flames under control, along with the Naramata fire department.

The fire is highly visible from Naramata, Summerland and Penticton. At this point it’s too early to tell whether the fire was lightning or human-caused.

Currently, no evacuation alerts are in place and no structures are at risk.