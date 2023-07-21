SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Out-of-control wildfire breaks out north of Naramata

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 9:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire breaks out near Penticton'
Wildfire breaks out near Penticton
Wildfire breaks out near Penticton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire crews on the scene of a new wildfire burning about 15 kilometres north of Naramata, B.C.

The Gilser Brook fire broke out Friday afternoon and is northwest of the city of Penticton and is on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

Videos submitted by a viewer show the flames moving quickly up the hillside.

The BC Wildfire Service’s Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed the fire broke out just after 3 p.m., but crews have jumped on it quickly.

One helicopter, two air tankers and a number of crews are already there trying to get the flames under control, along with the Naramata fire department.

The fire is highly visible from Naramata, Summerland and Penticton. At this point it’s too early to tell whether the fire was lightning or human-caused.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, no evacuation alerts are in place and no structures are at risk.

Related News
pentictonWildfiresouth okanaganBC WildfireKamloops Fire Centreokanagan wildfire

Sponsored content

AdChoices