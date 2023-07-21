SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Crews battling new wildfires ‘highly visible’ from Kamloops and Hwy 5

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 5:45 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Fire fight now shifting to southern interior'
B.C. wildfires: Fire fight now shifting to southern interior
WATCH: As the worst wildfire season this province has ever seen drags on, it's expected the number of hectares burned will well exceed the nearly 1.5 million already scorched since April. Hundreds of firefighters are arriving from outside the province to help, but as Aaron McArthur reports, with little rain in the forecast, many areas remain at high risk.
Fire crews were called to several new wildfires south of Kamloops, B.C., on Friday.

The largest of the group, dubbed the Scuitto Creek fire, is burning about 11 kilometres southeast of the city, and was last measured at six hectares in size.

“This wildfire is highly visible to Highway 5A, the City of Kamloops and surrounding communities,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

An initial attack crew of four people, a helicopter and a skimmer group are working to suppress the fire.

Click to play video: 'Seven homes destroyed by wildfire near Cranbrook'
Seven homes destroyed by wildfire near Cranbrook

Two smaller wildfires, both measured at just 0.009 hectares, are burning a few kilometres further south near Wild Horse Mountain and Luke Creek.

There were no evacuation orders or alerts associated with the fires. Lightning is suspected to have sparked two of the fires, while the cause of the Luke Creek blaze remains under investigation. All of the fires were first spotted Friday.

The new fires come in the wake of a Thursday night thunderstorm that unleashed more than 600 lightning strikes across the Southern Interior.

That storm may yet be responsible for more fires.

The BC Wildfire Service says that lightning strikes can create so-called “holdover fires,” where after an ignition happens it takes several days for the fire to grow to a noticeable size.

