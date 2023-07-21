Menu

Crime

Ottawa police identify 17-year-old victim in arson-related homicide investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2023 5:20 pm
Police have identified Hussein Hamam, 17, as the victim of a fatal fire in Ottawa on Wednesday. The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to a 'suspicious' fire on July 19 just after midnight.
Police have identified Hussein Hamam, 17, as the victim of a fatal fire in Ottawa on Wednesday. The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to a 'suspicious' fire on July 19 just after midnight. A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Police have identified Hussein Hamam, 17, as the victim of a fatal fire in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a “suspicious” fire on July 19 just after midnight.

After the fire was extinguished, they found a body in the house on Booth Street in the city’s downtown area.

Ottawa police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation in co-ordination with the arson unit.

Trending Now

They are asking the public to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, with any information they may have.

Police say there was also extensive property damage due to the fire.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

