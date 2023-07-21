Ottawa police identify 17-year-old victim in arson-related homicide investigation

Police have identified Hussein Hamam, 17, as the victim of a fatal fire in Ottawa on Wednesday.
Ottawa police say officers responded to a “suspicious” fire on July 19 just after midnight.
After the fire was extinguished, they found a body in the house on Booth Street in the city’s downtown area.
Ottawa police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation in co-ordination with the arson unit.
They are asking the public to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, with any information they may have.
Police say there was also extensive property damage due to the fire.
