Ottawa police identify 17-year-old victim in arson-related homicide investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have identified Hussein Hamam, 17, as the victim of a fatal fire in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Ottawa police say officers responded to a “suspicious” fire on July 19 just after midnight.

After the fire was extinguished, they found a body in the house on Booth Street in the city’s downtown area.

Ottawa police’s homicide unit is leading the investigation in co-ordination with the arson unit.

They are asking the public to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, with any information they may have.

Police say there was also extensive property damage due to the fire.