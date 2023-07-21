Menu

Crime

Early morning shooting sends 2 to Calgary hospital

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 6:08 pm
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Alberta Health Services EMS ambulance, pictured in downtown Calgary on April 3, 2023. Global News
An apparent shooting sent two people to hospital in Calgary Friday morning.

At 6:10 a.m., AHS EMS responded to reports of an assault with a firearm in the city’s Forest Lawn neighbourhood.

Two ambulances responded out of concern there might be more than one person injured and said it was a “developing scene.”

EMS said one ambulance crew attended to a person inside a residence in the 1800 block of 44th Street Southeast. That person was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to the Foothills Hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

Trending Now

Another ambulance crew helped a second person in the 1700 block of 44th Street S.E., taking that person to the same hospital in non-life threatening condition.

More to come…

CrimeShootingCalgary crimeCalgary ShootingForest Lawnforest lawn shootingShooting Injury
