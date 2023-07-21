Early morning shooting sends 2 to Calgary hospital

An apparent shooting sent two people to hospital in Calgary Friday morning.
At 6:10 a.m., AHS EMS responded to reports of an assault with a firearm in the city’s Forest Lawn neighbourhood.
Two ambulances responded out of concern there might be more than one person injured and said it was a “developing scene.”
EMS said one ambulance crew attended to a person inside a residence in the 1800 block of 44th Street Southeast. That person was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to the Foothills Hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.
Another ambulance crew helped a second person in the 1700 block of 44th Street S.E., taking that person to the same hospital in non-life threatening condition.
More to come…
