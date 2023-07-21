Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Vancouver couple’s Little Elephant Camp dream now a reality in Uganda

Originally from British Columbia, they’re drawn to coastal forests and towering mountains and have mastered the menu around many camp stoves.

The Vancouver couple has now set up camp, so to speak, on the other side of the globe and turned it into a business.

“You don’t really think you are going to get into the tourism industry, but we started to see the tourism industry grow,” said Kevin.

2:36 Vancouver couple makes Ugandan wildlife dream a reality

Preparations underway for B.C. twins’ annual country music cancer fundraiser

There’s only one day to go before the big show at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Amphitheatre.

Everyone is chipping in to set the stage for Saturday’s Gone Country fundraiser in the fight against cancer, according to co-founder Chris Ruscheinski.

”Probably 30 of the most amazing and loyal volunteers, slash best friends slash family going,” he told Global’s This Is BC.

“We’re very lucky that we have a crew that rallies for us.”

2:16 This is BC: Twin brothers host country festival to fundraise for cancer

B.C. bear attack survivor joins blood donation campaign to give back

A B.C. man who was mauled by a bear and was saved by a large quantity of donated blood is lending his voice to a collection campaign, hoping to give back.

Colin Dowler of Campbell River was mountain biking north of Powell River on July 29, 2019, when he was attacked by a grizzly, sustaining potentially fatal injuries.

“It was about a nine-foot-long bear, 350 pounds, and I wasn’t able to negotiate my way out of the situation,” he told Global News on Tuesday.

“He attacked me, carried me down the road a little ways and started chewing into my leg, essentially eating me alive, until I was able to fight it off with my pocket knife.”

4:40 B.C. man who survived bear attack joins blood donation campaign

‘Fitting in well’: Rescued moose calf in good shape at northern B.C. wildlife centre

More than a month after she was picked up off of a northern B.C. highway and driven about five hours south in a pickup truck to Fort Nelson, a small moose calf named “Misty” is in good health and spirits.

The update comes from the Rimrock Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre near Dawson Creek, a certified facility that took her in from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) on June 7.

She’s now receiving food and medicine as needed, living on a 400-acre property with other young ungulates around her age.

2:32 Fine line between helping and harming wildlife

21 new Zellers pop-up shops to open inside Hudson’s Bay stores in 5 provinces

Over the next few weeks, a whole host of Zellers pop-ups are expected to appear inside Hudson’s Bay stores in five provinces by Aug. 11.

The pop-ups will appear at malls in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec with one also being added in Saskatchewan.

The Zellers department store opened its first location back in 1931 and was eventually purchased by HBC in 1978, becoming the discount division for the retailer.

0:40 Zellers set to open new locations in British Columbia

