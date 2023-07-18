B.C. bear attack survivor joins blood donation campaign to give back

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man who was mauled by a bear and saved by a large quantity of donated blood is lending his voice to a collection campaign, hoping to give back.

Colin Dowler of Campbell River was mountain biking north of Powell River on July 29, 2019, when he was attacked by a grizzly, sustaining potentially fatal injuries.

“It was about a nine-foot-long bear, 350 pounds, and I wasn’t able to negotiate my way out of the situation,” he told Global News on Tuesday.

“He attacked me, carried me down the road a little ways and started chewing into my leg, essentially eating me alive, until I was able to fight it off with my pocket knife.”

In a previous interview, Dowler had said eye-gouging and playing dead didn’t deter the bear — which is when he reached for the two-inch knife. It had also chewed his other leg, his thigh, arm and foot.

He stabbed it in the neck, cut the sleeve off his shirt and put a tourniquet around his most severely injured leg.

Miraculously, the man — 45 at the time — was able to get back on his bicycle and reach a logging camp about seven kilometres downhill.

“I crash-landed onto the front step of their rec room and luckily there were five people there all putting their first aid to use for the the first time,” Dowler said Tuesday.

“They dragged me into the rec room and started essentially bandaging the wounds.”

Dowler said he likely wouldn’t have survived without the loggers, or if the helicopter that came to collect him had not had a healthy supply of O negative blood — the universal blood type — on hand. In fact, if first responders had not given him an infusion right away, he said he might not have survived long enough to get into the helicopter.

He was treated at Vancouver General Hospital for his injuries.

“It’s important for me to put it out there because I owe my life to blood donors, essentially, for what it’s worth,” he said, encouraging members of the public to donate, especially during the summer months when supplies run low.

“From what I understand, blood doesn’t last long so they need a continuous supply. Anyone that donates blood is a hero of mine.”

Eligible donors who want to give blood can register online through Canadian Blood Services or call 1-888-236-6283 for more information.

