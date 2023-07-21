B.C. man threatens hunger strike over noisy neighbouring pickleball court

A Chilliwack, B.C., man is threatening to go on a hunger strike over noise coming from a pickleball court next to his house, which he says the city won’t do anything about.

Rasjnish Dhawan has owned his home next to Portage Park since 2017. He told Global News he chose the location specifically because of its proximity to the park, and that he’s never had problems with the sound of kids playing, soccer or other activities there.

He said the problem started in 2019, when the city chose to install a pickleball court in the park without consulting neighbours. The facility was completed two years later, and the sound of thwacking balls followed soon after.

“As the world was coming out of the pandemic, we didn’t complain. We actually tried to join them for a while. But by 2022 things had become unbearable,” he said.

“We started facing physical and mental health issues due to the constant exposure to this high-decibel sound.”

Dhawan’s home is about 10 metres from the court, and he said the noise is clearly audible from every room in his home, leaving him with anxiety, sleeplessness and heart trouble.

The sound has prevented him from working at home, he said, and forced his family to keep their windows closed during the heat dome.

“It’s like a constant attack on your senses, like living next to a gun range constantly, and listening to firepower going on and on and on for 11 hours a day every day,” he said.

“It’s that kind of a torture we are facing.”

Dhawan began complaining in the summer of 2022, and claimed the city has pledged to move the courts to a more appropriate location — but has since taken no action or provided a clear timeline on when things could change.

He’s now planning on going on starting a three-day hunger strike Sunday, which he said he’ll follow up with an indefinite one if he doesn’t get answers from the city. He said his wife wants to join him in the effort, but he’s trying to talk her out of it for health reasons.

“My complaint is not against the sport of pickleball, it’s not against the use of this space for recreational purposes,” he said.

“It’s just that the pickleball is a problem if it’s so close to residences. And it’s science saying that, it’s not just me. Every city in B.C. has made changes. Chilliwack doesn’t.”

The sound generated by the sport of pickleball has created controversy in communities across the province, and has in some cases — such as in Victoria — prompted cities to remove courts that are close to homes and draft new rules about where they can be installed.

In Saanich, for example, city regulations require courts to be at least 50 metres from homes, and those within 152 metres of residences must have noise mitigation measures in place.

A report to the City of Port Moody from consultants Spendarian & Willis Acoustics and Noise Control two years ago stated that the impact of hard plastic balls on paddles was “near the most sensitive frequency range of human hearing,” and could exceed 80 decibels — equivalent to a hair dryer or garbage disposal — at a range of 23 metres (75 feet).

The report further stated that noise had “significant acoustic impacts on those living near the courts” creating “stress, fatigue and anxiety affecting concentration, ability to relax or sleep.”

The City of Chilliwack declined an on-camera interview, but in a statement said it was aware of Dhawan’s complaints.

The city has limited playing hours from 9 a.m. to dusk, put up signs asking players to use foam balls after 4 p.m. and installed sound-attenuating material in response, it said. It also closes the courts over the winter.

“Due to the sport’s growing popularity, Council has approved funding for an indoor pickleball facility at another location. We are in the planning stage of the project, and anticipate it will be available for use in 2024,” the city said.

“The Kinsmen pickleball park court will be closed once the new facility is in operation.”

Lyle Simpson, president of Chilliwack Pickleball Club, said the situation highlights a lack of adequate facilities for players.

“It’s up to the government to provide facilities that don’t affect any neighbours. And that’s part of the issue in Chilliwack, is that the infrastructure is lacking. The sport has exploded in the last few years,” he said.

“You can drive around Chilliwack and see tennis courts anywhere, and there’s only three actual pickleball courts … and those are the only ones in Chilliwack.”

Simpson said the club had contributed funding for the initial creation of the controversial court, but has no formal affiliation with it. He added the club has asked members not to play there, but can’t control people or stop other members of the public from using it.

Dhawan, meanwhile, said he’s still planning on going ahead with the hunger strike.

“I come from the country of Gandhi; it’s our way of protesting. If he could bring the colonial powers of South Africa and India to accept his demand by hunger strike, I think in the post-colonial world we should be able, too,” he said.

“This was a mistake, and the Canadian way is say sorry and rectify it. This is not the Canadian way they are doing it … if Victoria can do it, Mission can do it, Saanich can do it, Port Moody can do it, Coquitlam can do it, they can use the same (acoustic consultant) reports.”