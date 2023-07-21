Suspect sought after Porsche set ablaze at Newmarket hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a vehicle was set on fire in a hospital parking garage in Newmarket.

York Regional Police said on Thursday at around 9:45 p.m., officers received a report of a fire in the parking garage of the Southlake Regional Health Centre.

Officers said a Porsche was found engulfed in flames on the fourth floor of the garage.

Police said the fire was extinguished, but caused “extensive damage” to the unoccupied vehicle and to the property.

No injuries were reported and hospital operations continued normally.

Officers said video surveillance shows a male suspect loitering in the area, before approaching the vehicle at around 9:45 p.m.

Police said that’s when the man appeared to place an accelerant on the vehicle before it caught fire.

“The suspect was then seen leaving on foot and was last seen southbound on Prospect Street,” police said in a news release.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Newmarket. York Regional Police / handout

Police are now searching for a man between 25 and 30 years old, with short, brown hair. He was seen wearing a red t-shirt and jogging pants with one black leg and one grey leg.

The suspect was also wearing black running shoes with red tops and a white Nike swoosh and was carrying a red and black reusable grocery bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.