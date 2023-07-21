Body found off Battersea Road, Kingston police say death not suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say a 44-year-old man was found dead off of Battersea Road Thursday, causing a section of the road to close.

Police say they were called to the area of Battersea and Kingston Mills roads around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report from a City of Kingston employee driving by.

The City of Kingston confirmed Thursday that a garbage truck driver was a witness in the investigation.

According to police, an unidentified man’s body was found in the ditch at the side of the road.

The investigation was taken over by Kingston police. Investigators say there was no foul play and the cause of death is not being treated as suspicious.