Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis CEO’s compensation up 38% amid stock drop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2023 2:20 pm
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility. Cannabis seedlings are shown at an Aurora Cannabis facilty Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility. Cannabis seedlings are shown at an Aurora Cannabis facilty Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz, THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s chief executive saw his annual compensation climb about 38 per cent to $6.7 million in the company’s latest fiscal year as its stock dramatically fell and it aggressively cut costs.

Financial filings from the Edmonton-based cannabis company show Miguel Martin earned a base salary of about $590,500 and about $3.8 million in share-based options and almost $1.1 million in option-based awards.

Click to play video: 'Aurora Cannabis closing Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton'
Aurora Cannabis closing Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton
Story continues below advertisement

Rounding out his earnings was about $815,000 in non-equity incentive plan compensation and $416,000 in other compensation.

Trending Now

In comparison, he made more than $4.8 million in compensation in Aurora’s 2022 fiscal year and about $4.4 million in 2021.

Martin’s compensation boost came as Aurora’s share price fell by 52 per cent over its 2023 fiscal year, which spanned three quarters because the company changed its fiscal year end.

The cannabis industry has been hampered by a lack of demand, strict regulations and the strength of the illicit market for much of Martin’s time as chief executive. To cope, Aurora embarked on a transformation plan that delivered at least $400 million in savings over the last three years.

More on Money
stocksAuroraCompensationSavingsAurora CannabisAurora Cannabis Inc.sharesMiguel Martinchief executiveAurora CEO compensation upcompensation up 38 per cent
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices