5th suspect charged in connection with Toronto kidnapping: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fifth person has been charged in connection with a kidnapping investigation dating from late last year in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 5, 2022, a person was reported missing downtown.

Police said the victim was lured into a vehicle by suspects. Once inside, officers said two suspects pointed firearms at the victim and held the person captive for three days.

Police allege the victim was taken to various locations and assaulted.

“During this time a firearm was discharged,” police added in a news release.

Police said the victim was then released into the city’s downtown area.

According to police, the suspects demanded money and threatened the victim and their family.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month four people were charged in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, a fifth suspect, a 22-year-old man from Hamilton, was arrested and charged with several offences, including kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, and aggravated assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.