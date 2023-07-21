Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5th suspect charged in connection with Toronto kidnapping: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 12:38 pm
Police said the victim was lured into a vehicle by suspects on Dec. 5, 2022, then held captive for three days. Four suspects were arrested earlier this month and a fifth was arrested on Thursday. View image in full screen
Police said the victim was lured into a vehicle by suspects on Dec. 5, 2022, then held captive for three days. Four suspects were arrested earlier this month and a fifth was arrested on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fifth person has been charged in connection with a kidnapping investigation dating from late last year in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 5, 2022, a person was reported missing downtown.

Police said the victim was lured into a vehicle by suspects. Once inside, officers said two suspects pointed firearms at the victim and held the person captive for three days.

Police allege the victim was taken to various locations and assaulted.

“During this time a firearm was discharged,” police added in a news release.

Police said the victim was then released into the city’s downtown area.

Trending Now

According to police, the suspects demanded money and threatened the victim and their family.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month four people were charged in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, a fifth suspect, a 22-year-old man from Hamilton, was arrested and charged with several offences, including kidnapping, kidnapping for ransom, forcible confinement, and aggravated assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

More on Crime
Toronto PoliceTorontoAssaultToronto crimeTPSKidnappingForcible ConfinementCrime Torontokidnapping Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices