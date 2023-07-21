Van inspected for mechanical failure in Toronto crash that left man critically injured

Send this page to someone via email

A van involved in a serious crash that left a pedestrian critically injured in Toronto Thursday afternoon is being examined for mechanical failure, police say.

Toronto police said in a news release Friday that emergency crews responded just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of Yonge Street and Chaplin Crescent, which is south of Eglinton Avenue.

A 37-year-old man driving a 2019 Dodge Ram was heading south on Yonge Street, north of Chaplin Avenue, police said.

At the same time, a pedestrian was sitting on a bench next to a bus shelter on the west side of Yonge Street, officers added.

The van was at a complete stop when the driver heard an emergency vehicle approaching from behind with its lights and siren on, and the accelerated to change lanes, the release continued.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle then lost control, mounted the curb, continued south on the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian, police said.

The van continued through the intersection before the driver was able to stop on Yonge Street, just south of the intersection.

The pedestrian, who paramedics said Thursday was a man in his 30s, was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the van is now being examined for mechanical failure.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.