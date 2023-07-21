Menu

Crime

62-year-old man arrested in homicide: Saskatoon police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 9:30 am
Saskatoon police arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to the death of a 63-year-old woman. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to the death of a 63-year-old woman. File / Global News
A 63-year-old woman was found dead by the Saskatoon Police Service on Thursday, which led to the arrest of a 62-year-old man.

Officers responded to a call around 4:59 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of 10th Street East and found the woman dead.

Click to play video: 'Crime in Saskatchewan changed with COVID-19. Police chiefs explain why'
Crime in Saskatchewan changed with COVID-19. Police chiefs explain why

Saskatoon police said the man was arrested in Mistusinne with the assistance of the RCMP.

Police say the man and woman knew each other.

The major crime and forensic identification members are still investigating.

Saskatchewan NewsPoliceSaskatoon NewsHomicideSaskatoon Police ServiceDeathSaskatchewan RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

