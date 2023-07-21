62-year-old man arrested in homicide: Saskatoon police

A 63-year-old woman was found dead by the Saskatoon Police Service on Thursday, which led to the arrest of a 62-year-old man.
Officers responded to a call around 4:59 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of 10th Street East and found the woman dead.
Saskatoon police said the man was arrested in Mistusinne with the assistance of the RCMP.
Police say the man and woman knew each other.
The major crime and forensic identification members are still investigating.
