Suspect sought after sexual assault reported along Toronto walking trail

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on July 10 between 3 and 5 p.m. when a victim was walking in the Valley Land Trail area.

Police said the suspect attempted to engage the victim in conversation, and the victim tried to walk away.

According to police, the suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Police are now searching for a man standing six-feet-four-inches tall, between 20 and 30 years old.

He was unshaven and had light brown hair. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki pants and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.