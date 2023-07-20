Man arrested after knives thrown off balcony, replica gun pointed at Kingston police

Kingston police have arrested a man in a bizarre incident at an apartment building in the central part of the city.
On Thursday, police received calls from witnesses that a man was under the influence of drugs and throwing knives off a balcony at people on Bayswater Place, just south of Bath Road.
According to police, when they arrived, the man pointed a gun at the officers, who then took cover and called for backup.
Police were able to convince the man to drop the firearm.
The man was arrested, but not before a brief struggle with police.
Police say they found multiple hunting knives and two guns, which turned out to be replicas.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and possession of weapons.
Police brought the man to police headquarters, where he was held to attend a bail hearing.
