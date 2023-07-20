Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man arrested after knives thrown off balcony, replica gun pointed at Kingston police

By John Lawless Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 6:27 pm
Police say a man hurled several knives off a balcony before pointing a firearm at the responding officers. View image in full screen
Police say a man hurled several knives off a balcony before pointing a firearm at the responding officers. Global News
Kingston police have arrested a man in a bizarre incident at an apartment building in the central part of the city.

On Thursday, police received calls from witnesses that a man was under the influence of drugs and throwing knives off a balcony at people on Bayswater Place, just south of Bath Road.

According to police, when they arrived, the man pointed a gun at the officers, who then took cover and called for backup.

Police were able to convince the man to drop the firearm.

The man was arrested, but not before a brief struggle with police.

Police say they found multiple hunting knives and two guns, which turned out to be replicas.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and possession of weapons.

Police brought the man to police headquarters, where he was held to attend a bail hearing.

