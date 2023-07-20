Man arrested after knives thrown off balcony, replica gun pointed at Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have arrested a man in a bizarre incident at an apartment building in the central part of the city.

On Thursday, police received calls from witnesses that a man was under the influence of drugs and throwing knives off a balcony at people on Bayswater Place, just south of Bath Road.

According to police, when they arrived, the man pointed a gun at the officers, who then took cover and called for backup.

Police were able to convince the man to drop the firearm.

The man was arrested, but not before a brief struggle with police.

Police say they found multiple hunting knives and two guns, which turned out to be replicas.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm and possession of weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

Police brought the man to police headquarters, where he was held to attend a bail hearing.