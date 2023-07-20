Edmonton police seek additional driver in dramatic Windermere crash

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one on its side in Windermere Wednesday afternoon. They’re also searching for a third vehicle they say was “indirectly involved.”

At around 3:05 p.m., a Toyota FJ Cruiser was turning left into the Currents of Windermere shopping centre off Windermere Boulevard. An Infiniti G37 was heading west on Windermere Boulevard and hit the right side of the Cruiser, police said.

“The impact of the collision caused the FJ Cruiser to overturn onto its side and slide into the curb,” EPS said in a news release. “The Infiniti was believed to be travelling at a high rate of speed.”

Police said Thursday they believe the Infiniti was racing with another vehicle right before the crash.

That other vehicle was described to police as a white car, possibly a Cadillac CTS. It was last seen heading west on Windermere Boulevard. Investigators want to locate that vehicle and speak to the driver.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said occupants from both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old man was driving the Infiniti, EPS said, and a 58-year-old man was behind the wheel of the Toyota.

According to Alberta Health Services, EMS took a man in his 50s and two men in their late teens to hospital in stable condition.

The Major Collision Investigation Section is asking anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicles involved to contact EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.