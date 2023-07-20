‘Proactive policing’ leads Calgary police to seize 4 handguns

Send this page to someone via email

Four guns have been seized and five people charged as a result of “proactive policing” by the Calgary Police Service’s gang unit, the CPS said Thursday.

The two sets of arrests and seizures took place in busy downtown public places – one in a restaurant and another near a music festival – and came as a result of investigative and enforcement efforts to suppress organized crime-related violence.

“It is very concerning that we found these offenders in possession of loaded firearms while out in busy public areas. Thanks to proactive work and quick action from our patrol and VCST (violent crime suppression team) officers, we were able to seize these firearms and likely prevent further violence,” Staff Sgt. Mike Lalande said in a statement.

Dining armed

On July 6, CPS officers from the violent crime suppression team – formerly known as the gang suppression team – were doing a walkthrough of a restaurant in the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Southwest in the city’s downtown when they located a man who was in breach of his court-imposed conditions.

Police said they found a loaded 9-mm semi-automatic handgun in his bag when they took the man in custody, and a second man was found to have crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Both Khat Reat, 26, was charged with seven firearms-related charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a loaded firearm. Reat was also charged with failing to comply with court orders. He was remanded into custody and is due in court on Friday.

Goaner Tut, 18, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, obstruction and failing to comply with a court order. At the time of his arrest, police said Tut was also wanted on 22 outstanding warrants for firearms- and drug-related offences, as well as violations of the Traffic Safety Act. He was also remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 28.

Fleeing patrol officers

On July 15, CPS violent crime suppression team officers were in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue S.W. when they saw a vehicle travelling with a passenger who had recently fled from patrol officers. They stopped the vehicle and took four men into custody.

Police said they found three guns after the search of the men: all Glock-brand 9-mm handguns, one loaded and two with serial numbers removed.

“In addition to the firearms, investigators also seized other evidence and two vehicles, which are pending investigation,” CPS said.

Harliv Cheema, 18, was charged with firearms-related offences, including carrying a concealed and loaded weapon and carrying a gun with a tampered serial number.

Brian Adams, 29, was charged with similar firearms-related charges and possession of a controlled substance.

Ethan Michael Phan, 22, also faces firearms-related charges, like carrying a concealed and loaded weapon, and having a gun with a tampered serial number.

Those three men are due to appear in court on Aug. 8. They’ve been released from police custody with court-imposed conditions to not possess a firearm.

A fourth person was released without charges.

The CPS said efforts to address gun violence rely on “strong community support,” including sharing information with police that could help an investigation, “such as witnessing suspicious behaviour or vehicles.”

Anyone with information about these or similar incidents is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.