Stabbing in downtown Vancouver sends man to hospital

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday night.

Investigators said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Granville and Robson streets.

The man was taken to hospital, and the severity of his injuries was not immediately clear.

The motive for the attack also remains under investigation.

Police have not yet made an arrest or issued information regarding suspect(s).