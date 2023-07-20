Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Members from several First Nations rally against northern Ontario mining plans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2023 3:01 pm
Protestors roll up a banner following a rally to raise concerns and opposition to the Ontario provincial government's plans to expand mining operations in the so-called Ring of Fire region in Northern Ontario, in Toronto, Thursday, July 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Protestors roll up a banner following a rally to raise concerns and opposition to the Ontario provincial government's plans to expand mining operations in the so-called Ring of Fire region in Northern Ontario, in Toronto, Thursday, July 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of several northern Ontario First Nations are rallying outside Ontario’s legislature to raise concerns about the provincial government’s plans to expand mining operations in the so-called Ring of Fire region.

They say they weren’t consulted on the plans and argue their land rights are being violated.

The Ring of Fire region, about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, is said to hold some of the world’s richest deposits of chromite, nickel, copper and platinum and the province has made long-standing promises to develop and mine the area.

It is seen as key to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s push to develop an end-to-end electric vehicle manufacturing chain in the province, starting with mining the materials needed for batteries.

Trending Now

Grassy Narrows First Nation Chief Rudy Turtle says it’s important to safeguard the environment and preserve First Nations lands.

Story continues below advertisement

The Indigenous affairs minister has previously said the government is focused on building relationships and meets regularly with Indigenous leaders from across the province.

More on Toronto
OntarioDoug FordFirst NationsOntario governmentFordRing of FireOntario First NationsOntario poli
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices