Alleged drug dealer charged following overdose death of woman in Calgary

A 31-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges following a police investigation spurred by details provided by the family of a woman who died from an overdose in Calgary in April.
The family approached police with evidence that, after a three-month investigation, led to an arrest and the seizure of:
- 7.7 grams of crack cocaine;
- 1.6 grams of methamphetamine;
- 20.2 grams of fentanyl;
- $1,000 in cash; and
- numerous cell phones.
Christopher Cardinal, a man of no fixed address who is known to the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, was charged with:
- five counts of trafficking;
- four counts of possession of property obtained by crime;
- three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; and
- obstruction.
At the time of his arrest, Cardinal was wanted on 29 outstanding criminal warrants.
According to Calgary Police Service officials, the woman’s death had been deemed non-criminal.
“The success of these types of investigations relies on the co-operation of family and friends assisting police, as well as the co-operation and partnership across law enforcement agencies,” said Insp. Jeff Pennoyer in a statement.
Cardinal is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
