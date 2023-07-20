Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged drug dealer charged following overdose death of woman in Calgary

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 1:45 pm
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 31-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges following a police investigation spurred by details provided by the family of a woman who died from an overdose in Calgary in April.

The family approached police with evidence that, after a three-month investigation, led to an arrest and the seizure of:

  • 7.7 grams of crack cocaine;
  • 1.6 grams of methamphetamine;
  • 20.2 grams of fentanyl;
  • $1,000 in cash; and
  • numerous cell phones.

Christopher Cardinal, a man of no fixed address who is known to the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, was charged with:

  • five counts of trafficking;
  • four counts of possession of property obtained by crime;
  • three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; and
  • obstruction.

At the time of his arrest, Cardinal was wanted on 29 outstanding criminal warrants.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the woman’s death had been deemed non-criminal.

“The success of these types of investigations relies on the co-operation of family and friends assisting police, as well as the co-operation and partnership across law enforcement agencies,” said Insp. Jeff Pennoyer in a statement.

Trending Now

Cardinal is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Another record-breaking week of overdoses, ambulance trips in Alberta'
Another record-breaking week of overdoses, ambulance trips in Alberta
Calgary Police ServiceDrug TraffickingDrug OverdoseFatal overdoseTsuut’ina NationCalgary overdoseChristopher Cardinal
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices