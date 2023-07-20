Alleged drug dealer charged following overdose death of woman in Calgary

See more sharing options

A 31-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges following a police investigation spurred by details provided by the family of a woman who died from an overdose in Calgary in April.

The family approached police with evidence that, after a three-month investigation, led to an arrest and the seizure of:

7.7 grams of crack cocaine;

1.6 grams of methamphetamine;

20.2 grams of fentanyl;

$1,000 in cash; and

numerous cell phones.

Christopher Cardinal, a man of no fixed address who is known to the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service, was charged with:

five counts of trafficking;

four counts of possession of property obtained by crime;

three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking; and

obstruction.

At the time of his arrest, Cardinal was wanted on 29 outstanding criminal warrants.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, the woman’s death had been deemed non-criminal.

“The success of these types of investigations relies on the co-operation of family and friends assisting police, as well as the co-operation and partnership across law enforcement agencies,” said Insp. Jeff Pennoyer in a statement.

Cardinal is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.