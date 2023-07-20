Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down as tech stocks fall, U.S. stocks mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2023 1:11 pm
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Asian shares were mixed Thursday after Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with imports falling nearly 13% from a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon. View image in full screen
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Asian shares were mixed Thursday after Japan reported weaker than expected trade data for June, with imports falling nearly 13% from a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon. AY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Losses in the technology stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.74 points at 20,433.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 234.85 points at 35,296.06. The S&P 500 index was down 16.44 points at 4,549.28, while the Nasdaq composite was down 177.37 points at 14,180.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.87 cents US compared with 75.93 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The September crude oil contract was up 44 cents at US$75.73 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 15 cents at 2.76 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.30 at US$1,972.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.85 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stocksToronto stock marketstock exchangeJuly 20stocks thursday
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices