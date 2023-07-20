SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Alberta wildfire: Firefighting helicopter accident under TSB investigation

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 12:14 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it has sent investigators to the scene of an “accident” involving a helicopter in northern Alberta that was involved in “firefighting operations.”

In a statement issued to Global News on Thursday morning, the TSB said its personnel were informed about an incident “involving a Bell 205A helicopter” near Peace River.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the agency said.

The TSB did not say if any injuries have been reported.

TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski told the Canadian Press that an emergency locator transmitter signal was received Wednesday at around 6 p.m.

He said the helicopter is in a marshy area northeast of Peace River.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP for more details and to Premier Danielle Smith’s office for comment.

More to come…

