UBC’s new president a neuropsychologist, president from Carleton University

Send this page to someone via email

The University of British Columbia has named neuropsychologist and Carleton University leader Benoit-Antoine Bacon as its new president and vice-chancellor.

The university says Bacon will take over from interim president Deborah Buszard, who has served in the role since the October 2022 exit of Santa Ono.

Nancy McKenzie, chair of UBC’s board of governors, says Bacon has strong leadership qualities and brings a wealth of experience to the role with a track record as a researcher, teacher, and senior administrator at major Canadian research universities.

Bacon has served as president and vice-chancellor at Carleton University in Ottawa since 2018, and UBC says his efforts there have improved student outcomes and boosted the institution’s international profile.

2:26 UBC president Santa Ono on growing up on Vancouver university campus

An announcement from UBC says Bacon — who holds a PhD in neuropsychology — was chosen after an international hunt for a new president.

Story continues below advertisement

Bacon says in the statement that he looks forward to his new role, calling UBC a world-leading institution with a deep commitment to the most pressing issues of the day including Indigenous reconciliation, social inequality, and climate change.

Bacon starts a five-year term on Nov. 1.

Ono moved to become president at the University of Michigan last year.