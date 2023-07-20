Menu

Education

UBC’s new president a neuropsychologist, president from Carleton University

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2023 1:42 pm
President Santa Ono leaving UBC for the University of Michigan
UBC president Santa Ono has been named president of the University of Michigan. He was appointed UBC's 15th president back in 2016. Ono was born in Vancouver while his father was a math professor at UBC but was raised in the United States – Jul 13, 2022
The University of British Columbia has named neuropsychologist and Carleton University leader Benoit-Antoine Bacon as its new president and vice-chancellor.

The university says Bacon will take over from interim president Deborah Buszard, who has served in the role since the October 2022 exit of Santa Ono.

Nancy McKenzie, chair of UBC’s board of governors, says Bacon has strong leadership qualities and brings a wealth of experience to the role with a track record as a researcher, teacher, and senior administrator at major Canadian research universities.

Bacon has served as president and vice-chancellor at Carleton University in Ottawa since 2018, and UBC says his efforts there have improved student outcomes and boosted the institution’s international profile.

UBC president Santa Ono on growing up on Vancouver university campus
UBC president Santa Ono on growing up on Vancouver university campus

An announcement from UBC says Bacon — who holds a PhD in neuropsychology — was chosen after an international hunt for a new president.

Bacon says in the statement that he looks forward to his new role, calling UBC a world-leading institution with a deep commitment to the most pressing issues of the day including Indigenous reconciliation, social inequality, and climate change.

Bacon starts a five-year term on Nov. 1.

Ono moved to become president at the University of Michigan last year.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

