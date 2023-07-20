Elks look to ground the Bombers in Winnipeg on Thursday

Last week, the Ottawa Redblacks shocked the CFL and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by erasing a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 31-28 in overtime.

The Edmonton Elks will look to pull off another massive upset of the Bombers on Thursday night when the two football teams meet at IG Field in Winnipeg.

It won’t be an easy task for the Elks who are 0-6 for the first time since the franchise played in the old WIFU in 1938.

The Elks have lost seven straight games against the Bombers who have not lost back-to-back games since the 2021 season.

The Elks have more often than not have started games well.

Defensively, the Elks have not allowed a first quarter point in each of their last two games. Their main issue so far this season continues to be their play in the second half, especially in the third quarter where the Elks have been outscored 56-24.

Listen below: Elks head coach Chris Jones on seeking win No. 1 in Winnipeg and the challenge of transferring the energy in practice to game day.

The Elks offensively could help themselves greatly if they would find a way to put more points on the board in the first half.

Through the first six games of the season, the Elks have scored an average of six points in the first half. The Elks have scored an average of 14 offensive points per game, the lowest mark in the CFL.

Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. leads the Elks in receiving with 317 yards and is tied for second in the CFL in targets with 44. He is also second in receptions with 25.

The Elks are seeing more production out of receiver Dillon Mitchell who was held to just seven yards total in the first three games. He has 122 yards on 10 catches in his last three games.

The Elks have lost two starting defensive players for the foreseeable future. Middle linebacker Nyles Morgan (chest) and defensive lineman J-Min Pelley (calf) have both been placed on the team’s six-game injured list.

Tony Jones will start in place of Morgan and Jake Ceresna will move inside to fill the void left by Pelley.

There are 12 players currently on the Elks’ six-game injured list but they did take two players off this week. Defensvie back Marloshawn Franklin Jr. will make his CFL debut at safety — he recorded an interception in the Elks first pre-season game against the Calgary Stampeders before suffering a hand injury. Defensive lineman Eli Mencer will also make his CFL debut after suffering a chest injury in training camp.

One change sees defensive back Mark McLaurin moving from the active roster to the practice roster while lineman Cole Nelson has been activated off the practice roster and will provide the Elks with some depth along their defensive line.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Kevin Brown (Fullback: Mario Villamizar)

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Steven Dunbar Jr., Kyran Moore, Maurice Ffrench, Vincent Forbes-Mombleu

Defence

Defensive line: A.C Leonard, Sam Acheampong (Designated National), (Jake Ceresna-Designated nationalized American *) Kony Ealy, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Tony Jones, Loucheiz Purifoy

Defensive backs: Marcus Lewis Dwayne Thompson, Marloshawn Franklin Jr., Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray

* As per the CFL: This Designated Nationalized American will be identified on the depth chart. After the first play on his side of the ball, this player may enter the game for any American player and play the remainder of the game and/or play in place of the designated National player or his backups for up to 23 snaps. The designated Nationalized American will not start the game and will also be identified as DA. There can be one of these players on offence and one on defence. A Designated American (DA) is a non-Starting American player who may play on all special teams. During regular offensive or defensive possessions, he may only replace an American player on the field.

You can hear live coverage of Thursday’s game between the Elks and Bombers on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 5 p.m. The opening kickoff from IG Field in Winnipeg will be at 6:30 p.m with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.