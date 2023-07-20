Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, July 20

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Public Schools engaging parents, Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block and Ollie seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, July 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Engaging parents at home and school: Family Matters

Saskatoon Public Schools wants to ensure that all families are known and valued at their schools.

One way Prince Phillip School is doing that is by engaging parents both at home and in the classroom.

Chantal Wagner speaks with principal Shanna Strueby and two parents about the initiative in Family Matters.

4:20 Engaging parents at home and school: Family Matters

Challenges with SaskTel Centre: Coun. Cynthia Block

It’s a conversation stirring up a lot of debate — when to build a new arena and entertainment district and how to pay for it.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 6 Coun. Cynthia Block joins Chris Carr to discuss if there is an urgent need for a new arena to replace SaskTel Centre.

Block also speaks on the latest budget shortfall numbers from city administration.

5:01 Challenges with SaskTel Centre: Coun. Cynthia Block

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Ollie

Ollie is a three-month-old mastiff mix current at the Saskatoon SPCA and in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the shelter looks at the best type of home for Ollie.

She also speaks to the need for more foster homes in Adopt a Pet.

3:58 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Ollie

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, July 20

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, July 20.

Story continues below advertisement