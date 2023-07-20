SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays sign 18 prospects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2023 9:58 am
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have signed 15 players selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft as well as three non-drafted free agents.

First-round draft pick Arjun Nimmala was signed on Monday and the other 17 prospects were announced today.

Toronto did not have a second-round pick and pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown, taken in the third, has yet to agree on terms with the Blue Jays.

The new signings include pitchers Landen Maroudis and Connor O’Halloran, selected in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Outfielder Jace Bohrofen, shortstop Nick Goodwin, outfielders Braden Barry and Sam Shaw as well as pitcher Josh Mollerus, selected in the sixth through 10th rounds, agreed to deals.

Pitchers Grant Rogers and Chay Yeager, outfielder Brennan Orf, pitcher Kelena Sauer, catcher Jackson Hornung, as well as pitchers Aaron Munson and Kai Peterson also signed from the draft class.

Non-drafted free agents Bryce Arnold (second baseman), Nate LaRue (catcher), and JJ Sanchez (pitcher) agreed to deals too.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

