Hamilton driver dead after sedan hits tree in Ancaster

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Hamilton, Ont., man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ancaster on Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. and involved a Mercedes sedan travelling northbound on Southcote Road near Book Road.

The vehicle, with a 46-year-old as the only occupant, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A stretch of Southcote Road was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Collision investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video. Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

0:30 Dashcam shows SUV narrowly miss two cars during OPP traffic stop on highway