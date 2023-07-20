Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Hamilton driver dead after sedan hits tree in Ancaster

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 8:52 am
Hamilton Police investigate after latest shots fired report in east end. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police investigate a single vehicle collision that claimed the life of a driver on Southcote Road July 19, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Hamilton, Ont., man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ancaster on Wednesday night.

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. and involved a Mercedes sedan travelling northbound on Southcote Road near Book Road.

The vehicle, with a 46-year-old as the only occupant, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A stretch of Southcote Road was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Collision investigators are seeking witnesses and surveillance video. Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Dashcam shows SUV narrowly miss two cars during OPP traffic stop on highway'
Dashcam shows SUV narrowly miss two cars during OPP traffic stop on highway
Related News
HamiltonHamilton PoliceSingle Vehicle CrashAncasterMotor Vehicle CollisionMVCmotor vehicle crashBook Roadsouthcote roadmercedes sedan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices