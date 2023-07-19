Man with handgun wanted for Toronto sexual assault: police

See more sharing options

Police in Toronto are hunting for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted someone at gunpoint inside his vehicle.

Toronto police said a sexual was reported between Sunday evening and Monday morning in the area of Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Police said a victim was approached by someone in a vehicle and got in.

The man inside the vehicle produced a handgun and assaulted the victim, police said. The victim then reportedly ran out of the vehicle and away.

The man was last seen driving on Mimico Avenue, police said.

He is described as between 30 and 35 years old. He stood around five-feet, six-inches tall and had a large build.

Police said he had short, spiked and dark hair with white coloured tips and was clean-shaven. He wore a black sweater, black track pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.