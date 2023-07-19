Toronto motorcycle rider suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into pole

A man is in life-threatening condition after riding his motorcycle into a pole in Toronto, officials say.
Toronto police said they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Lynvalley Crescent for a single-vehicle collision after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Paramedics rushed a man to a local trauma with serious, life-threatening injuries, officials told Global News.
Trending Now
Police said the man had crashed into a pole.
The public was warned to expect delays in the area.
More on Toronto
- Ontario sports-betting industry had $2 billion in revenue in first quarter of 2023
- ‘High and dry’: Homeless amputee case highlights lack of services, housing across GTA
- 15 alleged members of crime ring arrested after cargo, trucks worth millions stolen in GTA
- Ontario boosts pediatric health care funding by $330M a year
Comments