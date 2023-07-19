Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Toronto motorcycle rider suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into pole

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 9:51 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in life-threatening condition after riding his motorcycle into a pole in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Lynvalley Crescent for a single-vehicle collision after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics rushed a man to a local trauma with serious, life-threatening injuries, officials told Global News.

Trending Now

Police said the man had crashed into a pole.

The public was warned to expect delays in the area.

More on Toronto
Toronto PoliceTPSToronto trafficToronto crashToronto CollisionVictoria Park AvenueLynvalley Crescent
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices