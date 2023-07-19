Toronto motorcycle rider suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into pole

See more sharing options

A man is in life-threatening condition after riding his motorcycle into a pole in Toronto, officials say.

Toronto police said they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Lynvalley Crescent for a single-vehicle collision after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics rushed a man to a local trauma with serious, life-threatening injuries, officials told Global News.

Police said the man had crashed into a pole.

The public was warned to expect delays in the area.