Thousands of residents were affected by a power outage in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.

According to Enmax’s website, the outage started at 5:24 p.m. in the neighbourhoods of Carrington, Lewisburg, Livingston and Panorama Hills.

Around 3,436 customers were affected, the website said.

The cause of the outage is under investigation and Enmax does not have an estimate on when power will be restored.