Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Record summer attendance at Edmonton homeless shelter

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 19, 2023 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'New affordable housing units in south Edmonton changing lives for residents'
New affordable housing units in south Edmonton changing lives for residents
New support housing units are open in south Edmonton, at the former Days Inn hotel near Whyte Avenue. People who were experience homelessness are now living there, and in the few months the units have been open, they have made a huge difference. Sarah Komadina has more – Dec 20, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A homeless shelter in downtown Edmonton says it experienced record attendance in June.

Hope Mission said it hosted an average of 663 people per night, with June 19 being the busiest with 848 people.

“Usually in summers we’re used to seeing those numbers drop down a little bit, but this year they’ve stayed pretty consistently high,” said Tim Pasma, senior manager of homeless programs at Hope Mission.

A month later, demand for shelter space is still high, according to Hope Mission – over 700 people slept in the shelter Monday night.

A normal summer would mean about 300 to 400 people accessing the shelter each night, Pasma explained.

Click to play video: '‘Drop your Gonch’ wraps up after a two-week drive'
‘Drop your Gonch’ wraps up after a two-week drive

While part of the spike is due to a long spate of cold, rainy weather in June, the trend has been “lengthy,” Pasma said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We just have more people experiencing homelessness in our city right now so that’s a big part of the challenge that we face,” he said. “There’s a lot of people struggling right now.”

As a result, the shelter is running low on donations like men’s socks and underwear and women’s clothing.

Wendy White, has been staying at the Hope Mission shelter with her daughter for months.

Trending Now

“It’s been pretty packed,” she said. “Sometimes it is (stressful) because people go at you sometimes and you don’t do nothing to them and they still do it.”

White said the rainy weather causes her knee pain, and the pendulum swing to hot smoky weather isn’t easy either.

Story continues below advertisement

“(The smoke) has been hard on people, even on me because I have asthma, so it’s hard to breathe sometimes,” she said.

Attendance is high at other shelters across the city – on July 16, shelters were 89 per cent full, whereas on the same night last year shelters were only 76 per cent full, according to data from Homeward Trust.

Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton to launch its enhanced encampment response plan in the summer'
City of Edmonton to launch its enhanced encampment response plan in the summer

On Tuesday, the government announced it was accepting applications from agencies who wanted to open new shelter beds in the city – 100 beds each for an Indigenous-led shelter and a women’s shelter, and up to 400 for a temporary winter shelter.

June was also a record month for drug poisonings – Hope Mission staff responded to 96 overdoses, the shelter said.

More on Alberta
More on Canada
HomelessnessDowntown EdmontonEdmonton homelessHope MissionEdmonton Homeless ShelterEdmonton shelterEdmonton Hope Mission
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices