Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta government seeks partners to create 600 new homeless shelter beds

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 18, 2023 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton to launch its enhanced encampment response plan in the summer'
City of Edmonton to launch its enhanced encampment response plan in the summer
WATCH: The City of Edmonton says its current approach to addressing homeless encampments isn’t working. Dismantling tents is leading to people spreading throughout the city, and as Sarah Komadina explains, the hopes is to gear efforts more towards helping people transition out homelessness. – Apr 19, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The government of Alberta is accepting applications from housing providers who are looking to open new shelter beds for Indigenous people, women and for temporary winter shelters.

The government is looking to dole out approximately $10 million, which it says will allow shelters to operate 24-7 while also addressing the funding gap for supportive housing between Calgary and Edmonton.

Despite having about the same amount of people experiencing homelessness, Calgary has more shelter beds, according to provincial counts.

Click to play video: 'People experiencing homelessness at higher risk of health issues'
People experiencing homelessness at higher risk of health issues

The Indigenous-led and women’s shelters should have about 100 shelter beds each, according to the province’s call for applications.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The temporary winter shelter could have up to 400 shelter spaces that run between Oct. 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

The shelters will be required to be easy to access and provide 24-7 services like meals, laundry, showers and storage of belongings.

The government is expecting that shelter operators will use a recovery-oriented approach to addiction treatment.

Applications can be submitted on the Alberta Purchasing Connection.

More on Politics
HomelessnessHomeless ShelterEdmonton homelessgovernment of albertaWomen's Shelterwinter shelterIndigenous-led shelter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices