Alberta government seeks partners to create 600 new homeless shelter beds

The government of Alberta is accepting applications from housing providers who are looking to open new shelter beds for Indigenous people, women and for temporary winter shelters.

The government is looking to dole out approximately $10 million, which it says will allow shelters to operate 24-7 while also addressing the funding gap for supportive housing between Calgary and Edmonton.

Despite having about the same amount of people experiencing homelessness, Calgary has more shelter beds, according to provincial counts.

The Indigenous-led and women’s shelters should have about 100 shelter beds each, according to the province’s call for applications.

The temporary winter shelter could have up to 400 shelter spaces that run between Oct. 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

The shelters will be required to be easy to access and provide 24-7 services like meals, laundry, showers and storage of belongings.

The government is expecting that shelter operators will use a recovery-oriented approach to addiction treatment.

Applications can be submitted on the Alberta Purchasing Connection.