Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 5:17 pm
A memorial pays respect to the victims of a military helicopter crash, at 12 Wing Shearwater in Dartmouth, N.S., home of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron, on Friday, May 1, 2020. The families of six members of the Canadian Armed Forces who were killed in a "terrifying" helicopter crash in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan View image in full screen
A memorial pays respect to the victims of a military helicopter crash, at 12 Wing Shearwater in Dartmouth, N.S., home of 423 Maritime Helicopter Squadron, on Friday, May 1, 2020. The families of six members of the Canadian Armed Forces who were killed in a "terrifying" helicopter crash in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The families of six members of the Canadian Armed Forces who were killed in a helicopter crash in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.

The suit was filed in U.S. Federal Court in Pennsylvania, where the Sikorsky helicopters are made and tested.

Lawyers representing the families say a design flaw caused the electronic flight control system to take over control of the chopper, plunging it into the Ionian Sea off the coast of Greece.

They also say the pilots and the Royal Canadian Air Force were not made aware of the problem before the crash — and that Sikorsky has still not fixed the computer software problem that was responsible.

Trending Now

The lawsuit is seeking damages and recovery under American law.

Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin and Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke died in the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.

More on Canada
Canadian Armed ForcesGreeceHelicopterRoyal Canadian Air Forcecycloneionian seaSikorsky2020 helicopter crashfamily sues sikorskysikorsky lawsuit
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices