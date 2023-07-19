Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto council approves pilot project to allow alcohol consumption in 27 parks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 5:05 pm
Crowds gather at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Saturday, May 23, 2020. View image in full screen
Crowds gather at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto residents will be allowed to consume alcohol in a select number of parks in the coming months after city council approved a time-limited pilot program.

The pilot project will run from Aug. 2 to Oct. 9, and allow those 19 and older to drink alcohol at 27 selected parks across the city.

They include Queen’s Park, Trinity Bellwoods Park and Corktown Common in downtown Toronto, with a number of parks added to the original proposed list, including east-end McCleary Park and west-end Cedarvale Park.

Municipal staff told council that drinking in parks has not been a major issue in the past three years, since the earliest stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, and most residents drink in parks respectfully and responsibly.

Trending Now

They said no tickets have been issued in 2023 for illegal drinking in parks.

Story continues below advertisement

City officials have said the proposed program is based on “public health guidance, public safety and operational considerations and the experiences of other Canadian cities.”

A permit and licence are still required to sell or serve liquor in any park and park users are prohibited from being publicly intoxicated and from supplying or serving alcohol to anyone under the age of 19.

More on Toronto
City CouncilCity of TorontoToronto City CouncilToronto COuncilToronto Parksalcohol toronto parkstoronto parks alcoholtoronto parks alcohol pilot project
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices