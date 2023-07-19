Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Penticton and Vernon policing changes ‘not a silver bullet’ but big improvement

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 6:57 pm
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With one in five calls to the Mounties now involving someone in a mental-health crisis, the need for more nuanced help on the front lines of policing has been well established.

This fall, that help should start to fall into place in both Vernon and Penticton, where newly funded mobile integrated crisis response teams are expected to start up.

These teams, similar to ones already operating in larger centres like Kelowna, will see a mental-health professional, like a psychiatric nurse or social worker, accompanying an RCMP officer to calls where mental-health issues need to be addressed, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside explained on Wednesday.

Not only will it assist police in navigating territory they’re not equipped to be in, it will ensure those in need are properly cared for.

Click to play video: 'Penticton council pushing for Car 40 program'
Penticton council pushing for Car 40 program

“I think what we’ll see on the other side of this, the individual who is receiving the care and support, will be a very trauma-informed approach that will ensure that that individual gets the kind of sort of health care the assessment that they need,” Whiteside said.

Story continues below advertisement

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said his council has realized that there’s a changing landscape of crime and when the need arose, blindly hiring more RCMP officers did not appear to be the best option and they advocated to get this “tool” in their kit.

“This is not the silver bullet that’s going to solve the problem but it is a vital tool that we’re going to be putting in the toolbox to deal with the problems that people are facing,”  Bloomfield said.

Click to play video: 'Pathways Addictions centre closing for good'
Pathways Addictions centre closing for good

With the program, commonly known as the Car 40, he’s hoping to see a reduction in overdose deaths and a reduction in crime.

Trending Now

“All of these things, I think, go hand in hand and I think that I’m working towards having a healthier community,” he said.

In Vernon, the RCMP are also welcoming additional help.

Story continues below advertisement

“These co-ordinated teams will be a welcome addition to our frontline policing operations and will greatly assist us in responding to mental health-related calls for service,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a statement.

“Pairing frontline officers with mental health clinicians from Interior Health provides officers with a greater range of tools, resources, and options, currently not available to them when assisting a person in crisis.  Through this co-response, the team will effectively be able to triage persons experiencing a mental health crisis right in the community and allow them to develop solutions and care plans for the person, with the overall goal of reducing the number of apprehensions.”

More on Crime

Terleski said it will take some time for the role to take shape, with both the clinician and officer positions needing to be filled through their respective staffing processes.

“Here in the Vernon North Okanagan detachment, two officers will be selected for the unit and we are working with Interior Health on a plan to have availability seven days a week,” he said. “We’re hopeful to have the team operational in the next three to six months, but that is a very early estimate at this point and could change depending on a number of things. ”

The two Okanagan communities are not the only ones benefitting. The province announced nine communities would divvy up $3 million of funding earlier in the week.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Fraser Valley, where the program has operated for more than a decade, nurses on the front lines say they use trauma-informed care to de-escalate what can be highly tense situations.

OkanaganMental HealthVernonpentictonsouth okanaganNorth OkanaganInterior Healthvernon rcmppenticton rcmpMental Health CrisisMental Health Caremental health callsCar 40Julius Bloomfield
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices