Search for missing Manitoba teen underway, RCMP say

Swan River, Man., RCMP are searching for a missing teen from Wuskwi Sipik First Nation.
Police said they received a report on July 10 that 17-year-old Abigail Sinclair was missing. She was last seen on July 3.
Sinclair is described as five feet six inches tall with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She may also go by the name Blake.
RCMP said they and Sinclair’s family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.
