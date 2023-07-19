Search for missing Manitoba teen underway, RCMP say

See more sharing options

Swan River, Man., RCMP are searching for a missing teen from Wuskwi Sipik First Nation.

Police said they received a report on July 10 that 17-year-old Abigail Sinclair was missing. She was last seen on July 3.

Sinclair is described as five feet six inches tall with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She may also go by the name Blake.

View image in full screen Abigail Sinclair, 17, was reported missing on July 10. Swan River RCMP say the Wuskwi Sipik First Nation resident was last seen on July 3. Courtesy Swan River RCMP

RCMP said they and Sinclair’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.