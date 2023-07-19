Menu

Canada

Search for missing Manitoba teen underway, RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 2:00 pm
A missing teenager from Wuskwi Sipik First Nation, Man., was last seen on July 3 according to Swan River RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A missing teenager from Wuskwi Sipik First Nation, Man., was last seen on July 3 according to Swan River RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Swan River, Man., RCMP are searching for a missing teen from Wuskwi Sipik First Nation.

Police said they received a report on July 10 that 17-year-old Abigail Sinclair was missing. She was last seen on July 3.

Sinclair is described as five feet six inches tall with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She may also go by the name Blake.

Abigail Sinclair, 17, was reported missing on July 10. Swan River RCMP say the Wuskwi Sipik First Nation resident was last seen on July 3 View image in full screen
Abigail Sinclair, 17, was reported missing on July 10. Swan River RCMP say the Wuskwi Sipik First Nation resident was last seen on July 3. Courtesy Swan River RCMP

RCMP said they and Sinclair’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.

Click to play video: 'Remains of Manitoba woman missing for three years found: RCMP'
Remains of Manitoba woman missing for three years found: RCMP
RCMPmissing personMissingCrime StoppersMissing TeenTeenSwan RiverAbigail SinclairWuskwi Sipik First Nation
