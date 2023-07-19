Police investigating possible homicide after ‘suspicious’ downtown Ottawa fire

Police are investigating a “suspicious” fire after finding one person dead just west of downtown Ottawa.
The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to an active fire on Booth Street just after midnight.
Police say they found a body after a fire was extinguished inside a two-storey building in Chinatown just south of Somerset Street.
Homicide detectives are leading an investigation in co-ordination with the arson unit.
Trending Now
They are asking the public to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, with any information they may have.
Police say there was also extensive property damage due to the fire.
More on Crime
- Quebec man gets 22 years in U.S. prison in global fentanyl distribution ring
- Brazen late-night carjacking and a ‘brown, tea-cup poodle’ along for the ride
- Man convicted of human trafficking of children is living at Ontario children’s centre: police
- Police K9 rips off man’s ear, no ground for charges: Ontario watchdog
Comments