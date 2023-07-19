Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating possible homicide after ‘suspicious’ downtown Ottawa fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 1:16 pm
An Ottawa police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
An Ottawa police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating a “suspicious” fire after finding one person dead just west of downtown Ottawa.

The Ottawa Police Service says officers responded to an active fire on Booth Street just after midnight.

Police say they found a body after a fire was extinguished inside a two-storey building in Chinatown just south of Somerset Street.

Homicide detectives are leading an investigation in co-ordination with the arson unit.

Trending Now

They are asking the public to call the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493, with any information they may have.

Police say there was also extensive property damage due to the fire.

More on Crime
FireOttawaOttawa PoliceOttawa crimeOttawa firepolice ottawaFire OttawaHomicide ottawa
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices