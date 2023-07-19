Menu

Crime

15 alleged members of crime ring arrested after cargo, trucks worth millions stolen in GTA

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 12:27 pm
Motorists pass through the Peace Bridge Port of Entry in Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. View image in full screen
Motorists pass through the Peace Bridge Port of Entry in Buffalo, N.Y. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Fifteen people who were allegedly part of an organized theft ring have been arrested after $9 million worth of cargo and tractor-trailers were stolen across the Greater Toronto Area, investigators said Wednesday.

Police in Halton Region, Peel Region and Toronto, as well as provincial police and officers patrolling Canadian borders began surveilling the alleged ring last year as cargo and car thefts spiked across the province.

Officers discovered the same group of suspects had targeted cargo and 28 tractors trailers in six GTA locations, police said.

“They were entering a lot of the facilities … cut the fence, go in, steal the product, steal a truck usually and drive over the fence,” Peel Region police Det. Mark Haywood said during a news conference on Wednesday.

“Some were taken from truck stops, some were taken from roadside,” while the truck drivers were on breaks or sleeping, Haywood added.

Investigators said the stolen cargo included various goods, ATVS and vehicles, which the suspects then allegedly sold at various flea markets and stores.

15 alleged members of crime ring arrested after cargo, trucks worth millions stolen in GTA - image View image in full screen
Handout / Peel Regional Police

Nick Milinovich, the deputy chief of Peel police’s investigative and emergency services said several of those arrested were repeat offenders.

Approximately $1.8 million worth of goods travels through Ontario every day, he said, and organized theft of cars and cargo “often involves drugs and guns that are then directed toward our communities.”

“This type of organized criminal activity has no jurisdictional boundaries,” he said.

“The recovered cargo and vehicles through this investigation have removed millions of dollars out of the hands of organized crime.”

Milinovich asked truck drivers to stay vigilant as police investigate such crimes.

Haywood said the suspects in the latest arrests are from different cities in the GTA and range in ages from 45 to 22 years old.

He said more arrests can be expected later this year in cargo and auto thefts.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

