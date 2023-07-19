Innocence Canada to speak on next steps after murder acquittal

Send this page to someone via email

Lawyers from Innocence Canada will speak at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Wednesday about the next steps for Brian Anderson and Allan John (A.J.) Woodhouse, two men acquitted of murder by the Court of King’s Bench Tuesday afternoon.

The two men and leaders of the Indigenous community will join council at 10:30 a.m. to discuss next steps and how to prevent further innocent men and women from being incarcerated.

Global News will livestream the press conference.