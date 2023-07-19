Menu

Canada

Innocence Canada to speak on next steps after murder acquittal

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 19, 2023 11:29 am
Brian Woodhouse (middle) and Allan Anderson (top right) speak outside the Winnipeg Law Courts after being acquitted of the murder of Ting Fong Chan in 1973. View image in full screen
Brian Woodhouse (middle) and Allan Anderson (top right) speak outside the Winnipeg Law Courts after being acquitted of the murder of Ting Fong Chan in 1973. Sam Brownell / Global News
Lawyers from Innocence Canada will speak at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Wednesday about the next steps for Brian Anderson and Allan John (A.J.) Woodhouse, two men acquitted of murder by the Court of King’s Bench Tuesday afternoon.

The two men and leaders of the Indigenous community will join council at 10:30 a.m. to discuss next steps and how to prevent further innocent men and women from being incarcerated.

Global News will livestream the press conference.

Click to play video: '‘You are innocent’: 2 Indigenous men acquitted of 1973 murder in MB'
‘You are innocent’: 2 Indigenous men acquitted of 1973 murder in MB
Canadian Museum for Human RightsWrongful ConvictionInnocence Canadabrian andersonAllan Woodhousemanitoba wrongful convictionmanitoba court of king's bench
